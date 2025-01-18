Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 503.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 280.5% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $97.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.61 and a 200-day moving average of $108.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 35.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.50.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

