Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $374,000 Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 115.1% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1,059.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in PulteGroup by 18.4% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PHM. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM stock opened at $117.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.86. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.24 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.67.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.49%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

