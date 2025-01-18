Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 16,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 28,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $208,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at $852,872. This trade represents a 19.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $180.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.93 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.88.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($1.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.61%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

