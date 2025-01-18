Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $244,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,426,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,906 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $466,838,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,027,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,515,000 after purchasing an additional 811,692 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 510.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,331,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8,431.1% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 6,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566,120 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.64. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $27.17.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,937.08. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.18.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

