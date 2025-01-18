Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $245,000 in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,883,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,250,000 after buying an additional 1,980,940 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,834,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,098,000 after acquiring an additional 242,179 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 11.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,800,000 after acquiring an additional 235,355 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 11,776.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,730,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,132 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,455,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,921,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $147,764.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,585.23. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $495,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,991,309.12. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,364 over the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $114.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.71. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.21.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.90.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

