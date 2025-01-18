Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $378,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $258.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.12. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

