Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RBC. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 17.3% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 90,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 41.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 69.4% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 12,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RBC opened at $312.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $240.36 and a 1-year high of $346.77.

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $397.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.89 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RBC. KeyCorp raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.33.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

