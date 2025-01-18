Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 63.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,441,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,777 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,619,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,161,000 after buying an additional 868,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,000 after acquiring an additional 465,701 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,801,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,645,000 after acquiring an additional 346,412 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 25.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,615,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,077,000 after acquiring an additional 329,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

ZWS stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $41.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.06.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.15 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 8.87%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZWS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZWS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, VP Jeffrey J. Lavalle sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $122,617.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,771.30. This represents a 8.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $4,779,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,242,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,333,392.61. This represents a 5.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,202 shares of company stock worth $5,061,558. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.