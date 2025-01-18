Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 58 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, SVP Joseph Vaughn sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total transaction of $563,247.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,253.33. This represents a 20.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 12,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total value of $3,007,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,576,211.48. This represents a 22.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,064,152 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $237.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $159.57 and a fifty-two week high of $250.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.62.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.15. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 58.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PKG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $252.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.67.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

