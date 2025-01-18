Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 694 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 301.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 36.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,209,221.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,831.59. This trade represents a 18.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 34,163 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $2,220,253.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,879.13. This represents a 21.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SYF

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

SYF stock opened at $68.73 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $35.29 and a 1-year high of $69.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.05%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.