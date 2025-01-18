Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 711 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1,766.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 988,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,980,000 after purchasing an additional 935,962 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 897,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,259,000 after buying an additional 623,787 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 82.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,081,000 after buying an additional 572,530 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10,262.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 553,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,641,000 after buying an additional 548,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 350.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 620,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,634,000 after acquiring an additional 482,953 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $93.74 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.85 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.81.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised Consolidated Edison from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.64.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

