Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 24,137 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $172.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.82 and a beta of 1.01. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $101.61 and a 52-week high of $180.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.67.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

