Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total transaction of $154,511.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,151.36. This trade represents a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $83,967.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,695.36. This represents a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,436 shares of company stock worth $10,832,549 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $287.06 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $242.81 and a one year high of $307.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Stephens raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.16.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

