Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 30 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth about $64,371,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 403,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,343,000 after buying an additional 143,481 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,941,000 after acquiring an additional 119,257 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,612,000 after acquiring an additional 109,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 161,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,841,000 after acquiring an additional 105,659 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEDP opened at $337.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $340.52 and a 200 day moving average of $357.63. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.32 and a 52-week high of $459.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 50.87%. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Medpace from $349.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Baird R W cut Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.56.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

