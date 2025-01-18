Financial Review: iTeknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH) versus IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) and iTeknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.4% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of IonQ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get IonQ alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IonQ and iTeknik”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $22.04 million 382.47 -$157.77 million ($0.81) -48.09 iTeknik N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

iTeknik has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IonQ.

This table compares IonQ and iTeknik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ -457.85% -36.82% -32.48% iTeknik N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for IonQ and iTeknik, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 1 4 0 2.80 iTeknik 0 0 0 0 0.00

IonQ presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.29%. Given iTeknik’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iTeknik is more favorable than IonQ.

Summary

IonQ beats iTeknik on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IonQ

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

About iTeknik

(Get Free Report)

iTeknik Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, Send Global Corporation, provides wholesale and retail telecommunications services and products worldwide. Its services include voice over Internet protocol origination and termination; A-Z routing and switching; wholesale carrier routing services; Web-based reseller solutions; prepaid calling solutions; international cellular calling; and retail point of sale solutions. The company serves B2B carriers, telecom resellers, retail outlets, and consumers through Websites, such as MyMobile011.com, GreatMinutes.com, AloBilady.com, IndiaMinutes.com, and MexicoMinutes.com. iTeknik Holding Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.