Financial Review: OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) & Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY)

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) and OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pony AI and OneSpan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pony AI N/A N/A N/A OneSpan 11.73% 23.27% 14.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pony AI and OneSpan”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pony AI $84.33 million 56.44 N/A N/A N/A OneSpan $235.11 million 3.06 -$29.80 million $0.74 25.58

Analyst Ratings

Pony AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OneSpan.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pony AI and OneSpan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pony AI 0 0 3 0 3.00 OneSpan 0 1 3 0 2.75

Pony AI presently has a consensus target price of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 40.76%. OneSpan has a consensus target price of $17.63, suggesting a potential downside of 6.89%. Given Pony AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pony AI is more favorable than OneSpan.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of OneSpan shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of OneSpan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OneSpan beats Pony AI on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pony AI

Pony AI Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc. is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services. It also provides Mobile Security Suite, a software development kit that protect mobile transactions; Digipass Authenticators, consisting of a wide variety of authentication devices; authentication servers that provides a range of strong authentication utilities and solutions designed to allow organizations to securely authenticate users and transactions; and Digipass FX1 BIO, a physical passkey with fingerprint scan built for the workforce authentication market. In addition, it offers Virtual Room, a purpose-built, high-assurance solution that blends the simplicity of a consumer video collaboration app with high-assurance identity and authentication security; OneSpan Notary, an online notary solution developed for organizations with in-house notaries; and OneSpan Trust Vault, a blockchain-based decentralized digital storage solution that helps organizations meet compliance, regulatory, and chain of custody requirements for critical documents. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

