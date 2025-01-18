Financial Survey: Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) versus Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF)

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.5% of Turnstone Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of Turnstone Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Turnstone Biologics and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turnstone Biologics $19.31 million 0.53 -$55.20 million ($3.24) -0.14 Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Turnstone Biologics.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Turnstone Biologics and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turnstone Biologics 1 0 1 0 2.00 Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme 0 0 0 0 0.00

Turnstone Biologics currently has a consensus target price of $2.13, suggesting a potential upside of 381.86%. Given Turnstone Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Turnstone Biologics is more favorable than Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme.

Volatility & Risk

Turnstone Biologics has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Turnstone Biologics and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turnstone Biologics N/A -105.99% -87.27% Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Turnstone Biologics beats Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turnstone Biologics

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas. It is also developing TIDAL-02, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in LA Jolla, California.

About Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases. The company develops its drugs based on brain inhibition mechanism of Aminopeptidase A: BAPAI, a triple-action therapeutic platform primarily to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. It is developing firibastat, a treatment for high blood pressure, and in combination with others anti-hypertensive drugs. The company also is involved in the development of drugs for the treatment of high blood pressure as monotherapy and the prevention, as well as treatment of heart failure. Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Paris, France.

