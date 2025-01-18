First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,354,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,798,000 after buying an additional 747,101 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 475,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after buying an additional 32,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 193,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 58,088 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $50.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.08. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $57.35.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 47.34%. The business had revenue of $167.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.52%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

