First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

AG opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.25. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $8.44.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $146.09 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -7.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 54,107 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,158,908 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after buying an additional 103,232 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 7.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 103,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the second quarter worth about $1,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

