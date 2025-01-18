First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTGS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 120.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,679,000 after purchasing an additional 334,209 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 35,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 4,668.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 86,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 84,309 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Growth Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTGS opened at $32.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $955.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $33.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.39.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Growth Strength ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.