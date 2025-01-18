First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Trading Up 1.3% – Time to Buy?

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.98 and last traded at $37.78. Approximately 8,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 29,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.6439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FKU Free Report ) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.58% of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

