Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Flex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $42.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.43. Flex has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $44.45.

In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 13,157 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $509,044.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,535.97. The trade was a 19.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $284,110.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,494,237.02. This trade represents a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flex by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

