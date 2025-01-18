Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $75.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Flowserve traded as high as $62.45 and last traded at $62.35, with a volume of 629185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.68.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FLS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Flowserve from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Flowserve from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Flowserve from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Flowserve by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Flowserve had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

