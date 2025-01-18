Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) & Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Financial Survey

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) and Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft 19.41% 12.55% 8.86% Vestas Wind Systems A/S 0.32% 1.72% 0.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and Vestas Wind Systems A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 0.00 Vestas Wind Systems A/S 0 1 0 2 3.33

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and Vestas Wind Systems A/S”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft $1.01 billion 3.98 $182.30 million $0.64 18.67 Vestas Wind Systems A/S $16.65 billion N/A $83.34 million $0.01 435.00

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vestas Wind Systems A/S. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vestas Wind Systems A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of -0.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport. The company's Airport segment operates and maintains aircraft movement areas and terminals, as well as equipment and facilities for passenger and baggage handling, as well as security controls for passengers. This segment also offers various services to support airport operations, deals with emergencies and disruptions, and ensures security. Its Handling & Security services segment provides various services for the handling of aircraft and passengers on scheduled and charter flights, as well as for the handling of general aviation aircraft and passengers. This segment also operates the general aviation center; and provides security controls for passengers and hand luggage. The company's Retail & Properties segment offers services that support airport operations, including shopping, food and beverages, VIP, lounges, and parking, as well as develops and markets properties. This segment offers services to passengers, users of parking facilities, hotel guests, conference participants, employees at the site, and meeters and greeters. Its Malta segment operates Malta airport; and provides aviation and parking services, as well as rents retail and office space. The Other segment offers technical and repair, energy supply and waste disposal, telecommunication and information technology, electromechanical and building, construction management, and consulting services, as well as construction and maintenance services for infrastructure facilities. The company is headquartered in Schwechat, Austria.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. Vestas Wind Systems A/S was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

