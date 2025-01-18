Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,837 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Ford Motor by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,238,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 283,323 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its stake in Ford Motor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 32,107 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 846,343 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 50,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 63,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on F. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

