Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) by 116.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Forge Global were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Forge Global by 1,068.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 150,376 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Forge Global by 278.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 110,549 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Forge Global by 64.4% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 221,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 86,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Forge Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 40.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other Forge Global news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,153,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,479,234.40. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jennifer Phillips sold 50,000 shares of Forge Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 968,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,676.16. This trade represents a 4.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,181 shares of company stock worth $371,131 over the last three months. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Forge Global stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56. The company has a market cap of $143.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.33.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 million. Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 29.04% and a negative net margin of 95.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

