Foxby (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Trading Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.34 and last traded at $17.34. 239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06.

Foxby Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $1.7402 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Foxby’s previous dividend of $0.28.

About Foxby

Foxby Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CEF Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

