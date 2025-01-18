FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Purchased by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 122.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1,967.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,711 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,544,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,830,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,290,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,747,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,886,000 after acquiring an additional 356,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.31 per share, with a total value of $106,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,238. This trade represents a 11.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 11,500 shares of company stock worth $248,910 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $22.27 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.56.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

