FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL) Shares Purchased by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 0.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 166,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA GJUL opened at $37.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average of $35.92. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $37.14.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

