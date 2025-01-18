FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAUG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 54.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BATS:FAUG opened at $47.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.25 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.61.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

