FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 100.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.06% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000.

BATS:FNOV opened at $48.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.21. The stock has a market cap of $671.81 million, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

