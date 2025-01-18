FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,517 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in FutureFuel by 286.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 25,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 19.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,995 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 128,655 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 101.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 18,307 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 604,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FutureFuel

In other news, CEO Roeland Polet purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $51,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,100. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

FutureFuel Stock Down 0.5 %

FutureFuel stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $8.36.

FutureFuel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

FutureFuel Profile

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

