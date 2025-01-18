FY2024 Earnings Estimate for TSE:BYD Issued By Stifel Canada

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Stifel Canada increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.28. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BYD. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$285.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$252.00 to C$272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$306.00 to C$280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$278.08.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$221.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$215.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$221.37. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$198.61 and a 1-year high of C$324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of C$4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.07, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.46). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion.

In other Boyd Group Services news, Director Robert Berthold Espey bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$220.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

