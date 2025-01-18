FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Vericel Issued By HC Wainwright

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Vericel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vericel’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.32 million. Vericel had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.48%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $59.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.03. Vericel has a 52-week low of $37.36 and a 52-week high of $61.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 984.66 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 1.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,461 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,075,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,700,000 after purchasing an additional 34,360 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,291,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,575,000 after buying an additional 351,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,768,000 after buying an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,660,000 after buying an additional 420,078 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,700. This trade represents a 8.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $587,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,545.12. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,100 shares of company stock worth $889,872. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

