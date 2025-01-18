FY2024 Earnings Forecast for AbbVie Issued By Zacks Research

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for AbbVie in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the company will earn $10.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.93. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $10.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.94 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.21 EPS.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS.

ABBV has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $231.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AbbVie to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.50.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $171.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.47. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $153.58 and a 52-week high of $207.32. The company has a market cap of $303.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in AbbVie by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 135,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38,974 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $310,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,751.92. The trade was a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 215.28%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

