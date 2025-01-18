FY2024 Earnings Forecast for AbbVie Issued By Zacks Research

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for AbbVie in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the company will earn $10.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.93. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $10.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.94 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.21 EPS.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS.
NYSE:ABBV opened at $171.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.47. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $153.58 and a 52-week high of $207.32. The company has a market cap of $303.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in AbbVie by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 135,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38,974 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $310,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,751.92. The trade was a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 215.28%.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
