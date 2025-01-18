FY2024 Earnings Forecast for B2Gold Issued By Raymond James

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BTG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cibc World Mkts cut B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on B2Gold from $3.70 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.02.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.09. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. The firm had revenue of $448.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -28.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in B2Gold by 525.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 434,775 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in B2Gold by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 530,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 33,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.