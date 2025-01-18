FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Pegasystems Issued By KeyCorp

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pegasystems in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst D. Au expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pegasystems’ current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pegasystems’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.91.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $103.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.39 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.76. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $45.95 and a 12-month high of $105.34.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.16 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,968,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 266.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,641,000 after purchasing an additional 284,095 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 104.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 554,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,381,000 after purchasing an additional 283,508 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth about $9,567,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 440.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after buying an additional 120,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total value of $70,560.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,006.59. This represents a 1.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,804. The trade was a 10.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,935. 50.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

