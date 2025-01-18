FY2024 EPS Estimate for Spyre Therapeutics Raised by Analyst

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) – Analysts at Lifesci Capital upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Spyre Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.33) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.41). The consensus estimate for Spyre Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.48) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Spyre Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.22) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SYRE. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Spyre Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

Shares of SYRE opened at $20.62 on Thursday. Spyre Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,623,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,218,000 after purchasing an additional 115,898 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,031,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,259,000 after buying an additional 474,339 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,238,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,337,000 after acquiring an additional 131,896 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,507,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,327,000 after acquiring an additional 711,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

