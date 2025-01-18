FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hexcel Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Hexcel in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HXL. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Hexcel Stock Performance

NYSE HXL opened at $66.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.98 and a 200-day moving average of $62.58. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $77.09.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.07 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 2.9% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,835,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,008,000 after purchasing an additional 136,290 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,765 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,600,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,966,000 after buying an additional 425,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,829,000 after buying an additional 103,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,810,000 after buying an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

