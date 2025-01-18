FY2024 EPS Estimates for iA Financial Boosted by Analyst

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iA Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will earn $10.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.90. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.62 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for iA Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.84 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cibc World Mkts raised iA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC increased their price target on iA Financial from C$133.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$126.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$105.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$129.75.
iA Financial Stock Performance
TSE IAG opened at C$131.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$132.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$112.67. The firm has a market cap of C$12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.17. iA Financial has a 1 year low of C$80.95 and a 1 year high of C$138.01.
iA Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. iA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.91%.
Insider Activity
In other iA Financial news, Director Denis Ricard sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.00, for a total transaction of C$943,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.64, for a total transaction of C$367,515.78. Insiders have sold 58,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,675,070 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
iA Financial Company Profile
iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iA Financial
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- What is a Dividend King?
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.