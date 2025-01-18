FY2024 EPS Estimates for Methanex Boosted by Raymond James

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) – Raymond James lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Methanex in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.46. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Methanex from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Methanex from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Methanex Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.87. Methanex has a 1 year low of $36.13 and a 1 year high of $56.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the third quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 572.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.58%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

