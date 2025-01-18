FY2024 EPS Estimates for RIGL Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 16.0 %

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.13 on Thursday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $354.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 399,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 309,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 98,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,443 shares in the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.