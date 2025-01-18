FY2025 EPS Estimate for Alamos Gold Lifted by Analyst

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alamos Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AGI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $360.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1,076.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,367,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 18.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 89.6% in the second quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,201,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,833,000 after buying an additional 567,706 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

