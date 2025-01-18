FY2025 EPS Estimate for Signet Jewelers Decreased by Analyst

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Signet Jewelers in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.85. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signet Jewelers’ current full-year earnings is $9.88 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q4 2025 earnings at $6.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.13. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $54.44 and a 52-week high of $112.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,949,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,562,000 after acquiring an additional 193,977 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,386,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,809,000 after purchasing an additional 149,934 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 6.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,069,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,347,000 after purchasing an additional 126,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 71.3% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 844,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,644,000 after buying an additional 351,588 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $756,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,993,817.08. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $332,066.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,848.55. This represents a 11.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

