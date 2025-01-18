FY2025 EPS Estimates for TSE:CIG Raised by Stifel Canada

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Colliers International Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.26 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.14.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CIG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Colliers International Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.85.

Insider Activity

In other Colliers International Group news, Senior Officer Matthew Hawkins sold 9,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$204.08, for a total value of C$1,853,689.52. Also, Director Benjamin Forester Stein sold 3,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$213.91, for a total value of C$790,400.47. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,259 shares of company stock worth $8,112,800.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

