FY2026 Earnings Estimate for ThredUp Issued By William Blair

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of ThredUp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair analyst D. Carden forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for ThredUp’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TDUP. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday.

ThredUp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. ThredUp has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $257.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21.

Institutional Trading of ThredUp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ThredUp by 84.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Creekside Partners bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 278.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 76,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 195,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $441,461.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,160.56. The trade was a 43.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Nova acquired 45,191 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $43,835.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,112 shares in the company, valued at $52,488.64. This represents a 506.57 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 214,797 shares of company stock valued at $264,905 and have sold 922,112 shares valued at $1,840,991. Insiders own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

See Also

