Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GALT) Updates Corporate Presentation and Discloses Forward-Looking StatementsGalectin Therapeutics Inc. (the “Company”) updated its corporate presentation on January 13, 2025, which will be utilized in interactions such

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Galectin Therapeutics’s 8K filing here.
Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Galectin Therapeutics
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside