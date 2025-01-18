Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

NASDAQ GAMB opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. Gambling.com Group has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $16.09. The company has a market cap of $524.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in Gambling.com Group by 1,997.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the second quarter worth about $115,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 111.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

