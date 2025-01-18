Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stake Boosted by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 49.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after buying an additional 122,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gentex by 14.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,989,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,475,000 after buying an additional 489,689 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNTX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gentex from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average is $30.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.67%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

