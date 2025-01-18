Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Raised to Strong-Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GPC

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GPC opened at $118.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $112.74 and a 1-year high of $164.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.43.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.48%.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $194,214.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,698.46. The trade was a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Genuine Parts by 74.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.8% in the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 87,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,264,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 261,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,499,000 after acquiring an additional 19,795 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4,265.9% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 303,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,417,000 after acquiring an additional 56,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.